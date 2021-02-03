A shirtless Steve Jewell went for a dip Wednesday morning in frigid Lake Harriet, something he has been doing almost daily since the onset of winter. And scores of other people have been joining him in getting their day off to a chilly start.

As many as 40 people who call themselves "submergents" regularly show up at the south Minneapolis lake just before 8 a.m. for a brief polar plunge off North Beach. The frosty dunks have been occurring since November.

"It's fun and it breaks up winter," said Jewell, 63, who took his 63rd plunge of the winter season Wednesday. "I have not had a cold since I've been doing this. I come out sharp. It perks me up."

The Weather Channel took notice and featured the group in a December special. Minneapolis Park Police have noticed, too, and have discouraged the practice. At times, officers have threatened to issue citations to plungers, Jewell said.

But no officers were on hand Wednesday when the daily swim commenced at 8 a.m. sharp. The police would have soured the festive mood: one of the plungers was marking a birthday, and the all-ages group celebrated with cupcakes floating in the water.

"This crowd is social," Jewell said. "I meet a lot of people I would not have met otherwise."

Before sunrise, a group of winter water bathers known locally as the "submergents," went for a dip in Lake Harriet Wednesday in Minneapolis. Here, Nicole held a floating device with birthday cupcakes for her 42nd birthday Wednesday. Many participants extoll the health benefits they say come from bathing in the frigid waters, as well as the camaraderie and mental well-being that can come from meeting and sharing the experience with other winter bathers. Participants wear masks and socially distance in the icy waters. Most of those participating asked not to have their names used out of fear that it could lead to police contact. ]DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.comWednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN Polar plungers, some of whom feared Wednesday morning might be their last to dip in the ice waters of Lake Harriet for the season, were out early after a visit by Minneapolis Park Police the day before had some fearing that the site might be shut down to plungers Wednesday.

It's somewhat organic, too. Most learned about the daily plunges from friends, who then invited others. Others saw them on social media by following #lakeharrietplungers and #submergents.

Both men and women come to the "Harriet Magic Hole" at all hours of the day, some in the morning, others at noon or just before sunset to catch "the beautiful scenery," Jewell said.

Because of COVID-19, plungers wear masks and social distance, he said, and extra care is taken to ensure safety.

The group erected a fence around the 11-by-11-foot hole, where posts were drilled into the ice and dug into the sand 3 feet below the lake's surface. A plastic mesh fence surrounds the ice hole, which offers a ladder leading to the water to keep plungers from accidentally stumbling into it.

Jewell said there are many benefits to a quick dip in the lake. Though some just stand with water up to their waist, others go all the way under. Either way, he said, it helps the body. Extremes, he said, help the immune system fight off infections.

There was no immediate word whether the park police might stop the popular dives. But Jewell said this weekend's forecast bout of prolonged subzero temperatures certainly won't.

"It will be a real challenge," he said. "We have not had to deal with that yet."

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768