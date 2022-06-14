The Minneapolis City Council is expected to decide once and for all Thursday whether lanes dedicated for buses on Hennepin Avenue will operate 24 hours a day or only during specific hours when transit is most used.

Bus lanes have always been included in the layout for the first major reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue through the Uptown neighborhood in more than 65 years, and until this spring had been slated to operate at all hours of the day.

But city officials and new Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher introduced a late audible, proposing the transit lanes be used only during part of the day with the lanes available for on-street parking when transit buses are not running or don't run frequently.

In the works for more than three years, the Hennepin redo has been one of the city's most challenging. As transit advocates push for increased access, many businesses along the stretch between Uptown and downtown say the proposed removal of most parking spaces on Hennepin will cost them customers.

The latest change by Anderson Kelliher drew the ire of those who have lobbied for 24-hour transit lanes. Supporters for all-day bus lanes filled council chambers last month holding signs reading "Don't Delay the Bus" and "No Equity Without Full Time Bus Lanes." A grassroots group from the Uptown neighborhood called Hennepin for People staged a rally, and members and supporters have sent more than 20,000 e-mails to city officials urging them to keep all-day bus lanes.

The group said it believes enough council members will vote to keep the lanes exclusively for buses around the clock.

"This should have been laid to rest by Public Works. ... We need the focus on how we can support local businesses during construction," said Katie Jones, a spokeswoman for Hennepin for People.

The proposed changes

Under the layout approved by the Council, a large number of curbside parking spots will be removed and the space used for bus lanes, a protected bike lane, wider sidewalks and a center median for most of the corridor to improve safety by limiting left turns between Lake Street and just north of Franklin Avenue.

At the same time, Metro Transit is preparing to bring a rapid transit line to Hennepin connecting the U of M with downtown Minneapolis and the Southdale Transit Center in Edina.

Construction on Hennepin is slated to begin in 2024 and take two years.

While the street is rebuilt, parking will not be allowed on Hennepin. As a result, "people will get used to no parking, but they will be super excited when construction is done and they have awesome new amenities," Jones said. The loss of on-street parking "will be a distant memory."

Todd Smith, who owns a building that houses a couple of businesses near 28th and Hennepin, said not everybody who lives or works in the neighborhood supports 24/7 bus lanes.

"I don't know why it is a bad idea for a dual purpose lane. When buses are not running, it could be used for parking," he said "I think it is a really good compromise. Let's see where we are in time."

The parking that exists

The city noted that there are 3,600 parking spaces in surface parking lots and parking ramps and on side streets within one block of Hennepin Avenue. The city also is devising a district parking plan to help offset the loss of spaces on Hennepin. Smith wonders how that would work out, since he said private lots were included in the city's counts.

"Kowalski's does not want to share their lot with retail across the street," he said "Or have people park at YMCA and go to the wine bar across the street."

Anderson Kelliher said last month that dedicated bus lanes could be in effect only certain hours at the start, but "it is the intention of the city to transition ... to full-time bus lanes as soon as possible."

Shawn Phelps, who has owned Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio at 2817 Hennepin for 11 years, would like to see parking available during part of the day.

"People usually have appointments and they're willing to park a little ways away," he said. "But if every business is fighting for parking, it's just gonna make our clientele park further and further away."

Phelps also raised concerns about safety customers who would have to park further away.

"We already have people that are being carjacked daily ... in Minneapolis, which is already a scary place for some people, and now you're forcing them to park far away. Why not go to a shop in the suburbs? It's a little safer and that has a parking lot."

Janise Johnson, owner of Bodyology at 2736 Hennepin, said she opened her business in Uptown one year ago because of its trendy reputation, parking availability and hope that the area would soon recover from the pandemic. She fears that if the Council Council doesn't heed business owners' concerns, it would quicken the commercial hub's decline.

"There needs to be somewhere to park my clients' vehicles, because I don't know how else I'm going to stay in the Uptown area," Johnson said.