MyPillow sued by shipping company DHL for more than $800,000 in back payments

A federal judge in St. Paul ruled in February that Lindell owed $5 million to a man who entered a contest Lindell created called the “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” in which he challenged anyone to prove that his data regarding election fraud was not valid. Robert Zeidman, a computer expert from Nevada, entered the challenge. While Lindell and a panel of judges denied his entry, a panel of three arbitrators ruled he had satisfied the contest rules and had to be paid the prize money. Lindell plans to appeal.