INDIANAPOLIS – The Saints built a big lead on a third-inning grand slam, but needed a pinch sacrifice fly by Jose Contreras to beat Indianapolis 9-8 in 10 innings Friday night.

Twins first baseman Miguel Sano, nearing the end of a rehab assignment, went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. He also walked and scored a run.

Jermaine Palacios' slam was part of a five-run fifth that gave St. Paul a 7-2 lead. Palacios drove in five runs, including a tying RBI single in the eighth.

But Indianapolis mounted a rally behind the bat of Jack Suwinski, who hit his first two homers of the season in the sixth and seventh innings.

Michael Helman, who scored the tying run in the eighth, began the Saints' 10th as the designated runner at second base, moved to third on a fly ball and scored on Contreras' sacrifice fly to center.

In the bottom of the inning, Indianapolis advanced Travis Swaggerty to third on a grounder, but Ian Hamilton — who also pitched a scoreless ninth — retired Carter Bins on a lyout and struck out Hoy Park to end the game.