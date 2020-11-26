MEXICO CITY — Mexico's anti-monopoly commission said Thursday it has begun a formal investigation into possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales, a probe that appears to involve Wal-Mart's Mexican subsidiary.
While the Federal Economic Competition Commission did not identify its target, Wal-Mart de Mexico told investors earlier this week that it had been notified of an investigation involving the company in exactly those areas.
It was not clear what the supposed practices involved, but as Mexico's largest retailer, Wal-Mart has significant leverage with suppliers.
The company said it has acted in accordance with Mexican laws and will defend itself.
