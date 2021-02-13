The city of Roseville is restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits most retailers from selling flavored tobacco products but allows the four tobacco-only shops in the city to sell flavored tobacco to customers age 21 and older.

Roseville has issued 26 cigarette and tobacco sales licenses for 2021.

"By restricting access to flavored tobacco, the city intends to protect youth and young adults against the serious health effects associated with the use of tobacco by preventing young people from starting to smoke," according to a statement released by the Ramsey County suburb.

Shannon Prather

St. Louis Park

Goal: Double solar power by end of '21

An ambitious sustainability goal in St. Louis Park aims to double rooftop solar power in the city by the end of 2021 by reimbursing residents for their solar investments.

The cost-share pilot program reimburses between 4 and 6% of installation costs for eligible projects in addition to a federal tax credit that's been extended through 2022.

The U.S. Department of Energy may provide a reimbursement of at least 30% to qualifying homeowners.

St. Louis Park also offers an incentive program aligned with the city's climate action plan, passed in 2018 and created in part by the city's youth.

It sets goals of achieving 100% renewable energy and 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

More information on eligibility and how to apply to the Solar Sundown Cost Share Program is available on the city's website under the sustainability division.

Kim Hyatt

FRIDLEY

Preschool designated for IB Primary Years

The International Baccalaureate Organization has granted Fridley Public Schools permission to offer the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) to preschoolers.

With the authorization, Fridley is believed to be the first district in the state to offer PYP to 3- and 4-year-olds. Fridley now offers rigorous IB curriculum for students from preschool through 12th grade.

The Primary Years Programme "nurtures and develops young students as caring, active participants in a lifelong journey of learning through a student-centered approach to education," according to the IB website.

Tim Harlow

Dakota County

People can get fix-it help at virtual clinics

Dakota County residents who need help fixing household items can find it at monthly "Fix-It Clinics."

The clinics will be held virtually Feb. 20 and March 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in participating must fill out an online questionnaire, which county staff and volunteers will review to make sure the item can be repaired over a video call.

For the questionnaire, visit bit.ly/2Zc8PvS. For more information, e-mail environ@co.dakota.mn.us or call 952-891-7557.

Fix-It Clinics are also held in Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

Emma Nelson