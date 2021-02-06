Home
More from the Homepage
prev
Minn. hospitals criticize state's COVID-19 vaccine allocations
Walz to activate Minnesota National Guard around Derek Chauvin's trial
Threats by white supremacists in state continue to be serious, officials say
Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips' video goes viral after apology to colleagues of color
Bird deaths fuel push for Minnesota lead tackle ban
Minnesota judge promises to rule quickly in youth sports mask challenge
Wolves get hot from three-point range, beat Oklahoma City 106-103
Big third period sends Wisconsin hockey over Gophers
First residential lots to hit market at former Ford plant site start at $475,000
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
Ads with Minnesota ties will make Super Bowl appearance
next
600019756
Men's hockey: Wisconsin 4, Gophers 1
Wisconsin outplayed the Gophers at Mariucci Arena Friday.
February 5, 2021 — 9:57pm
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Minn. hospitals criticize state's COVID-19 vaccine allocations
7:17pm
Walz to activate Minnesota National Guard around Derek Chauvin's trial
2:29pm
Threats by white supremacists in state continue to be serious, officials say
4:52pm
