Carver County deputies on Monday fatally shot a man who held a woman at gunpoint while leading law enforcement from multiple agencies on a pursuit that ended on the Mendota Bridge.

Deputies shot the 29-year-old man after they unsuccessfully tried get him to surrender and release the woman he held hostage on the bridge, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

Events unfolded around 12:45 a.m. when Chaska police were called to a residence on the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle about a disturbance. A man inside was armed and threatening to shoot a woman, Kamerud said.

The suspect took off in a vehicle with the woman and police pursued. Officers from several agencies joined the pursuit as the suspect drove along Hwy. 212 and other freeways. Police deployed tire-deflating spikes to stop the man's vehicle on the Mendota Bridge.

For several hours, members of the Tri-City Tactical Team, composed of officers from the Shakopee, Savage and Prior Lake police departments and sheriff's offices in Carver and Scott counties, "made extensive efforts to negotiate and de-escalate the situation to persuade the suspect to voluntarily surrender," Kamerud said.

The suspect continued to hold the female victim at gunpoint during negotiations, Kamerud said. He was eventually shot.

The woman was rescued and was emotionally distraught but was not injured, Kamerud said.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the victim has been released.

Both directions of the bridge spanning the Minnesota River near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Fort Snelling historical site were closed before the morning rush hour. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 traveler information website said the bridge was reopened just before 5 p.m.

The bridge is a major commuting route for motorists who live in the southeastern suburbs. The closure affected travel between Hwys. 5 and 13.

The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.