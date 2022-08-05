Minnesota United finalized on Friday the signing of Colombian attacker Mender Garcia to a restricted Designated Player slot.

Garcia, 24, will arrive via transfer from Colombian first division's Once Caldas S.A. on a year and a half contract with two club options. He'll occupy an international roster spot.

He is not expected to join the club before Saturday night's game at Colorado.

Garcia has spent his career with Once Caldas after he signed there in 2017. He has scored 22 goals and eight assists across all competitions while playing both forward and left wing. He played 112 games for Once Caldas.

He joins a growing group of players 24 and under — Kervin Arriaga, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joseph Rosales — signed since last season.

"I would be very surprised if he's not the quickest in the group when he gets here," Loons coach Adrian Heath said on Thursday. "He's incredibly athletic. He can play wide. He's a threat running in behind. He has played everywhere, he has played up front. Having spoke to the kid, he's just really excited to get here .

"I asked him what his best position was and he said, 'I'll play wherever you want me to play.'"