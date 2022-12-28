The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office has formally identified the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day as that of 20-year-old George Musser, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary evidence suggests he died from exposure, said the statement. He was wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, stocking cap and shoes. Toxicology tests will take up to 60 days to complete, it added.

Musser was last seen alive leaving Brian's Bar & Grill, a downtown Stillwater bar, at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday. His family noticed him missing, triggering a two day search across the city by friends and volunteers. His body was found at about 7 p.m. Christmas Day more than two miles from downtown on Osgood Avenue North.

Video footage from traffic and surveillance cameras captured images of a person matching Musser's appearance along the route he took from downtown to where he was found, according to the sheriff's office. His godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost.