Medcalf: We owe our most high-risk youth more than we’ve given them

I believe we have a number of kids involved in these delinquent activities who don’t care about tomorrow because they’re not convinced it will ever come, so their risks are more extreme and rooted in the idea that the present moment is all they have. At a prepubescent stage, some of our most vulnerable kids have decided that the future is fantasy. And if a young person has already reached that point in his or her life, it’s our responsibility to build a world that compels that child to cling to a more optimistic outlook, even though I understand that is not the complete solution.