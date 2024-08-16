Medcalf: Recent attacks against Minnesota mosques, Muslims are unsettling. Does anybody care?

“When hate happens, the first thing you should do is just be responsive,” Hussein said when I asked him about what real allyship and support means. “Find out what the community needs. Show up and be present. And we’ve seen that before. It’s not like it hasn’t happened, you know? And I mean, the neighbors who live near that mosque, community leaders, nonprofit organizations, faith leaders, elected officials … there is a sense of duty to respond when a community is hurting and feeling unsafe. So it’s not like we’re asking people to do anything new, we’re just asking them to give us the courtesy that they would give any other community.”