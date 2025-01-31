Medcalf: Meet the Roseville couple determined to bring people together through golf

“We got out there really just connecting and messing around,” Jackson said. “And we just had a ball, man. It was the first time, I think, in 10 years since having kids, being past the intramural sports and high school sports era, that I was outside having fun, laughing, connecting with my boys. And we did that for about two summers. And the disconnect was that the wintertime would hit and we really couldn’t get that same vibe. … We just didn’t grow up in that [golf] culture. It didn’t really mean anything to us.”