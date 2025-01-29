5 meatballs you won’t find on top of spaghetti

These tasty meatballs are made with pork sausage and sauerkraut blended with herb cream cheese, breaded and deep-fried. They are thought to have originated in Akron, Ohio, where they’re a New Year’s Day staple in German-American households. They also make great football food. Note: It takes a minute to form the meatballs, and you really need to (gently) squeeze and roll them together. Serve with Thousand Island dressing or a tangy mustard sauce. Be sure to rinse and drain the sauerkraut; it can be really salty right out of the can. From pbswesternreserve.org.