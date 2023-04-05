Gary Player

The three-time Masters winner recently complained that he has trouble playing at Augusta National without cooperation from a member. He, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson will hit the ceremonial tee shots on Thursday morning. How will Player act, and be received?

Jim Nantz

The famous announcer just retired from calling the Final Four but has said he wants to continue working the Masters and the NFL. He's not saying goodbye, friends.

Tiger Woods

He's walking with a slight limp. On the range and during practice rounds, his swing looks solid and powerful, and Rory McIlroy said Woods displays deft hands in the short game. But no one expects him to be able to walk 72 hilly holes and contend. Asked how much "hardware" is in his reconstructed leg, he said, "A lot." He also said Tuesday, perhaps tongue in cheek, that he looks forward to riding in a cart on the Champions Tour when he turns 50 in three years.

Bryson DeChambeau

In 2020, he said Augusta National would be like a "par 67" for him because of his length, then shot 70 and 74 in the first two rounds. He's altered his diet, slimming down from the hulking figure he was when he won the 2020 U.S. Open, and says he has sacrificed length for health and accuracy.

Scott Scheffler

The defending champion is trying to become the fourth player to repeat at the Masters. Don't expect him to act emotional. Last year he looked cool all week, even though he later admitted that he cried on Sunday morning before his final round. He said he hasn't bought a new car or house since winning his first major but did buy a cold tub. He said he has about 190,000 miles on his 2011 Yukon and that when he wins any tournament he and his wife buy "a nice bottle of tequila."

Cory Connors

The sweet-swinging Canadian won in Texas last weekend and has placed in the top 10 at the past three Masters. He might be a sleeper this week.

Tom Hoge

North Dakota's best golfer ranks 23rd in the FedEx Cup and 26th in the world rankings and is playing in his second Masters. He is the closest thing to a local golfer for Minnesotans, although they could also claim adjacency to former Masters champion Zach Johnson of Iowa.

Patrick Reed

He and DeChambeau are not thought to be the most popular players on tour. Tuesday, in their practice rounds, each played alone — one hole apart.

Justin Thomas

He recently fell out of the top 10 of the world golf rankings and said on Tuesday that he's motivated to re-establish himself. He also told a story about Tiger Woods being a vice captain during the 2017 President's Cup. Daniel Berger was supposed to be in Woods' pod of players but begged for Woods to be reassigned. Why? "He was too nervous to play in front of Tiger," Thomas said. Thomas also said he asked Woods to make him a sandwich. Woods did not make him a sandwich.