A martial arts instructor in Detroit Lakes, Minn., has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls.

Patrick D. Fineday, 65, is scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in Becker County District Court in connection with the alleged assaults that went on for years until last fall.

Fineday is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. His attorney said she would respond to questions later Monday.

Fineday's studio offers instruction to a full range of age groups, including children, the business has said in newspaper advertising. Should he post bail, conditions of his release include that he not have contact with anyone under 18 years of age.

According to the criminal complaint:

An 11-year-old girl who is related to Fineday told the Sheriff's Office that he had been sexually abusing her for about the past five years at his home in Detroit Lakes.

Fineday admitted to police that he assaulted the girl. He also admitted to sexually abusing a girl when she was 12 years old.