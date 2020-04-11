Revised outlook

John Wiley & Sons Inc. declined 8.7% to $37.47 Thursday, the last day of trading for the holiday-shortened week, after the publisher slashed its 2020 outlook for adjusted profit and revenue below consensus estimated.

Defying gravity

Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix rose 11% to $15.05 Thursday despite withdrawing its business outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and revealing that it closed some warehouses because of logistics disruption.

Political influence

Anthem rose 6% to $238.84 Wednesday as shares of insurers shot higher after Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign. Investors had been wary of Sanders’ proposal of “Medicare for All” and other plans that could have restricted profits. Shares closed the week at $242.46.

Chill in the air

V.F. Corp. rose 3% to $56.34 Tuesday after the maker of Vans and North Face products suspended its stock buyback program but said it would keep paying dividends. Shares closed the week at $59.21.

Stimulated

J.P. Morgan rose 9% to $102.76 Thursday as financial stocks rose broadly in response to the Federal Reserve unleashing its latest stimulus program that allows banks to offer four-year loans to companies of up to 10,000 employees.

Earnings bounce

Luminex Corp. rose 5.2% to $28.49 Tuesday after the maker of testing systems for biotechnology companies reported first-quarter revenue that beat its own forecasts. Shares closed the week at $28.96.

