Recovery hopes

Southwest Airlines shares rose 9.5% to $34.99 Monday on a stock upgrade from a Goldman Sachs analysts who wrote that the carrier's mostly domestic network and relatively strong balance sheet will drive a faster recovery from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Shares closed the week at $34.12.

Top line strength

Micron Technology, which makes memory and storage for computers and other electronics, rose 5.7% to $ 51.97 Tuesday after reporting stronger profit for its latest quarter than Wall Street expected. Shares closed the week at $49.83.

Downgrade swoon

Beyond Meat shares fell 7.8% to $130.63 Monday after a Barclays analyst downgraded the plant-based meat company, citing its key food service customers being closed due to lockdowns. Shares finished the week at $140.72.

Defying gravity

Facebook shares rose 1.7% to $ 219.82 Monday despite a defection of advertisers citing racist and violent posts spreading through the social network. Starbucks on Sunday joined the list of big companies saying it will pause its advertising on social media. Shares closed the week at $233.42.

Max excitement

Boeing jumped 10.6% to $188.08 Monday as its troubled 737 Max jet looks set to begin test flights soon. Shares finished the week at $180.81.

Xilinx, a semiconductor company, jumped 7.6% to $ 98.99 Tuesday after it said revenue in its latest quarter was stronger than expected from its data center customers and others. Shares closed the week at $95.29.

