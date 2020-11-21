Vaccine bounce

Moderna shares rose 10.5% to $98.79 Monday after reporting its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial. Shares closed Friday at $97.61.

Disruption

CVS Health fell 8.4% to $67.32 and Walgreens Boots Alliance declined 9.1% to $40.10 as investors fled pharmacy stocks Tuesday after Amazon opened an online pharmacy that allows customers to have prescriptions delivered to their door in a couple of days. CVS finished the week at $66.39.; Walgreens closed Friday at $37.53.

Rising costs

Lowe's Cos dropped 8.1% to $146.86 Wednesday after third-quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations on rising expenses due to store revamps and COVID-19 costs. Shares closed Friday at $149.93.

Bigger things ahead

Tesla shares rose 10.2% to $486.64 Wednesday after Morgan Stanley gave the stock an overweight rating, predicting a "profound model shift" as the company shifts from selling cars to generating high-margin software and services revenue. Shares closed Friday at $489.61.

Earnings bounce

L Brands, the company behind Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, rose 16.5% to $39.15 Thursday after reporting profit for the latest quarter that blew past Wall Street's expectations. Shares closed Friday at $39.97.

Sweet music

Sonos rose 28.1% to $21.90 Thursday as a bigger-than-expected surge in sales of its audio products in its most recent quarter showed consumers continue to spend on items to spruce up their homes. Shares closed the week at $20.94.

