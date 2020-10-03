Deal bounce

Cleveland-Cliffs rose 6% to $6.23 Monday after it said it will buy the U.S. business of steelmaking and mining giant ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion. Shares closed Friday at $7.03. ArcelorMittal U.S.-listed shares, up 8.8% on the news to $13.15, closed the week at $13.76.

London calling

Uber increased 5.3% to $36.29 Monday after it won an appeal that will allow it to keep operating in London, a key regulatory win for the ride-hailing company. Shares closed Friday at $37.72.

Distribution lift

Beyond Meat rose 9.2% to $165.29 Tuesday after announcing its burger patties will be available at more than 2,400 Walmart stores as it triples distribution with the retailer to tap into the growing demand for its plant-based meat products during the pandemic. Shares closed the week at $166.24.

Trial woes

Myovant Sciences fell 23.2% to $16.19 Tuesday after a clinical trial of its prostate-cancer treatment relugolix fell short of expectations. The drug remains under priority review by regulators as a treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer. Shares closed Friday at $14.

No deal bounce

Duke Energy rose 8.2% to $89.12 Wednesday after reports that it had refused a takeover bid from NextEra Energy. Shares closed Friday at $91.58. NextEra, off 2.2% to $275.38 on the news, closed the week at $281.17.

Bright future

Peloton Interactive rose 5.1% to $104.33 Thursday on upbeat reports about the interactive fitness products maker’s future as the company tries to cast itself as more than a pandemic play. Shares closed the week at $107.51.

News Services