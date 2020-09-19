Downgrade

Beyond Meat shares fell 5.2% to $149.04 Friday after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from neutral to underweight with analysts citing that the company lost market share at grocery stores to Impossible Foods, its biggest competitor.

Big delivery

Delivery firm FedEx Corp. jumped 6.4% to $250.30 Wednesday after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped in part by price hikes and lower fuel costs. Shares closed the week at $242.78.

Furniture rush

Herman Miller jumped 31.5% to $34.02 Thursday after reporting a much stronger profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. It benefited from a rush of people buying furniture for home offices they had to suddenly set up due to the pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $34.52.

Lower fuel costs, price hikes and continued online shopping helped boost FedEx Corp. last week.

Better terms

Shares in Fiat Chrysler rose 8.3% to $12.92 Tuesday after the carmaker and French partner PSA revised the terms of their merger deal, with FCA’s shareholders getting a smaller cash payout but a stake in another business. Shares closed the week at $12.26.

Too risky

Citigroup dropped 5.9% to $45.33 Tuesday following a report that federal regulators were preparing to reprimand the U.S. lender for failing to improve its risk-management systems. Shares closed Friday at $44.86.

Out of the gate

Cloud software company Snowflake’s shares fell 8.8% to $231.60 on Thursday, one day after more than doubling in its trading debut after an IPO priced at $120, above its range of $100 to $110. Shares closed Friday at $240.

News Services