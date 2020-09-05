Tech tumble

Amazon shares fell 2.2% to $3,294.62 Friday as the Nasdaq notched its worst week since March as investors dumped heavyweight technology stocks. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook also fell sharply.

Deal bounce

Aimmune Therapeutics shares jumped 170% to $34.19 Monday after Nestlé said it would pay $2.6 billion to gain full ownership of the maker of the first U.S. approved peanut-allergy treatment. Aimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $34.22 Friday. Nestlé, which rose 0.7% to $120.53 on the news, closed the week at $119.52.

Be Like Mike

DraftKings jumped 3.7% to $38.34 Wednesday after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports-betting site. Shares closed the week at $37.

Big guns

Smith & Wesson shares fell 3.5% to $18.17 on Friday despite financial results for the three months ended July 31 that far exceeded analysts’ expectations, including a 140% increase in firearm sales. The company recently spun off its outdoor-products business.

Subscription strength

Zoom surged 43.7% to $466.45 Tuesday after it reported explosive growth during the second quarter as more people paid for subscriptions, giving them more control over virtual meetings. Shares closed Friday at $369.89.

Delivery deal

Walmart rose 6.2% to $147.45 Tuesday on news of the retail giant’s debut later this month of a service offering members same-day delivery, fuel discounts and other perks. Shares closed Friday at $142.83.

News Services