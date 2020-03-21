Vaccine hopes

BioNtech shares rose 66.5% to $66.60 Tuesday after pharma giant Pfizer said that it’s working with the German company working on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which would likely take at least 12 to 18 months to develop. Shares closed the week at $46.50. Pfizer, which rose 6.5% to $32.16, closed Friday at $29.01.

Thin air

Delta Air Lines slumped 33% to $21.07 Wednesday after the carrier said it would park more than half of its fleet and disclosed a $2 billion revenue loss for March. Shares closed the week at $21.35.

Meal deal

HelloFresh shares rose 11% to $24.75 on Wednesday as investors bet on increased demand for its delivered meal ingredients as more consumers stay home. Shares closed the week at $26.

Cash is king

Uber Technologies shares rose 38.3% to $20.49 Thursday after telling investors that it would have billions of dollars in cash at the end of the year, even in its bleakest estimates about the business’s prospects. Shares closed the week at $21.33.

Ready to deliver

Domino’s Pizza rose 11.4% to $323.14 Thursday after it said it was looking to add full-time and part-time workers in a variety of roles to meet an anticipated increase in demand for delivery and carry out options as dine-in restaurants are idled. Shares closed Friday at $299.95.

Working from home

Slack Technologies rose 17% to $21.01 Thursday after disclosing a relatively sharp rise in paid customers amid a rise in demand for tools that enable telecommuting. Shares closed Friday at $22.23.

