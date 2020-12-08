1. Chiefs (11-1)
They clinched a playoff berth and topped 300 yards passing for a fifth straight game. But a season-low 22 points? What the heck's wrong with Patrick Mahomes!?
2. Saints (10-2)
It doesn't seem fair that Drew Brees' backup is good enough to complete 10 of 12 passes on third down.
3. Steelers (11-1)
It's for the best that the words "2020" and "Perfect Season" never be spoken in the same breath ever again.
4. Bills (9-3)
Will they win their first playoff game since Dec. 30, 1995? Yes, it's been that long.
5. Packers (9-3)
Aaron Rodgers reaches 400 career touchdown passes. Not bad for a guy who sat the bench for his first three years.
6. Buccaneers (7-5)
Meaningless not-so-fun fact for Purple Nation: Tom Brady is 5-0 against the Vikings.
7. Browns (9-3)
How's that for a signature win, Tennessee?
8. Dolphins (8-4)
They're riding a 7-1 wave with rookie Tua Tagovailoa going 4-1 and wily vet Ryan Fitzpatrick going 3-0.
9. Colts (8-4)
T.Y. Hilton produced a 100-yard game (8-110-1) playing alongside Philip Rivers. Finally.
10. Rams (8-4)
Add the Rams defense to those who have torpedoed Kyler Murray's MVP campaign.
11. Titans (8-4)
They almost pulled it off, but it's not easy bouncing back from a 38-7 halftime deficit.
12. Ravens (6-5)*
Playing Tuesday night vs. Dallas.
13. Patriots (6-6)
Add this to Bill Belichick's resume: A 45-0 win on a day when his starting quarterback threw for 69 yards.
14. Giants (5-7)
The NFC Least leader strikes back by stifling Seattle's Russell Wilson while posting a signature victory and four-game winning streak.
15. Seahawks (8-4)
The defense is improving, but now the offense is sputtering. It didn't help that they started a fourth-string right tackle.
16. Washington (5-7)
Alex Smith is becoming the best story in the worst of seasons.
17. Cardinals (6-6)
Remember penciling in that 'W' for this week's Giants game? Back when the Cardinals were 5-2 or the Giants were 1-7?
18. Raiders (7-5)
How in the world do you, in the same season, beat the Chiefs soundly and also need a fileable, last-second blunder by Gregg Williams to beat the Jets?
19. Vikings (6-6)
Weird year. They're 2-0 when giving up defensive touchdowns.
20. 49ers (5-7)
Poor Nick Mullens. His last four starts have come against the Packers, Saints, Rams and Bills.
21. Falcons (4-8)
One touchdown in four red-zone trips won't beat the Saints, Coach Raheem.
22. Texans (4-8)
Just imagine if Deshaun Watson had some help.
23. Panthers (4-8)
Teddy Bridgewater needs one touchdown pass to reach a career-high of 15.
24. Lions (5-7)
How fitting that the ghost of Matt Patricia and his blown leads was washed away by the Lions erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in Darrell Bevell's debut.
25. Broncos (4-8)
They fight hard and do some nice things defensively. They just don't win much. Right, Vic Fangio (11-17)?
26. Bears (5-7)
2018 NFL Coach of the Year Matt Nagy started 2019 3-1. He finished 8-8. Then he started 2020 5-1. And he's 5-7.
27. Cowboys (3-8)*
Playing Tuesday night vs. Baltimore.
28. Jaguars (1-11)
When it's OK to lose 11 in a row: When Mike Glennon gives you your best chance to win.
29. Chargers (3-9)
The last thing embattled coach Anthony Lynn needed last Sunday: Belichick on the other sideline.
30. Bengals (2-9-1)
The yardage totals for the Bengals in their two games without Joe Burrow: 155 and 196.
31. Eagles (3-8-1)
Look on the bright side, Carson Wentz. You could be laying these eggs in front of 70,000 Eagles fans.
32. Jets (0-12)
Methinks the Gregg Williams zero blitz call that lost the Raiders game will be viewed much differently come draft day.