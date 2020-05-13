St. Paul native Marion Goldetsky Klein was devoted to her family, her community and her Jewish faith.

“She was a very involved person,” said her daughter Jennifer Shacter. “She didn’t know the meaning of the word ‘no.’ If you asked her to do something, she did it. She was active in every Jewish women’s organization possible, not just as a member, but she was a leader.”

Klein died on April 24 after contracting COVID-19 in the memory care unit of Sholom Home West in St. Louis Park. She was 87.

Klein was born on Sept. 16, 1932, and raised in St. Paul. She graduated from Central High School and went on to study accounting at the University of Minnesota. She met her husband, Gary, around that time.

The couple married, had four children and settled in the Highland Park area. He sold insurance while she devoted her life to caring for their family and community. In addition to being active in several Jewish organizations including Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women, Klein was also involved in local parent-teacher organizations, Girl Scouts, charities and political causes. She hosted luncheons and knocked on doors to raise awareness and money for causes near to her heart, her daughter recalled.

“She had an infectious laugh and a big smile,” Shacter said.

Klein was an avid bowler and golfer, and she had a talent for needlework and embroidery. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about nine years ago. She and her husband moved to Knollwood Place Apartments, on the Sholom campus in St. Louis Park, about five years ago.

Klein moved into the memory care unit about a year ago.

On April 19, “she looked and sounded the best she had in weeks. She was lively and energetic,” Shacter said.

The next morning, she was found unresponsive in her bed. She was taken to Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, where she tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the intensive care unit and died four days later, never regaining consciousness, her daughter said. Family members were able to see her and express their love via video technology installed in the ICU.

The family held her funeral and sat shiva using Zoom so out-of-town family could participate.

“We were worried it might feel sterile in doing it this way, but it wasn’t. It was quite warm and comforting,” Shacter said.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; their children Jennifer Shacter of Tucson, Ariz.; Jeffrey Klein of Phoenix; Michael Klein of Minnetonka; and Steven Klein of Plymouth; and eight grandchildren.

