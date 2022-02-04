Mask up for Mardi Gras

Bracing for an influx of Mardi Gras tourists, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has brought back the city's indoor mask mandate. Everyone is also required to show proof of vaccination to access indoor dining, indoor entertainment or large-scale outdoor events. The March 1 celebration is expected to once again draw millions to the city, which has scaled down parades and altered some routes. Endymion, one of the largest and most anticipated parades, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26 (they call it Samedi Gras), and winds from Mid-City to the Superdome. Also returning: "house floats," the elaborate decorations that took the place of parades last year.

New York Times

CDC strikes Mexico

The CDC has added 12 more destinations to its list of places that Americans should avoid due to "very high" levels of COVID-19. Mexico, which does not require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, is now considered a "Level 4" country. States that include popular tourist destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Cancún and Mexico City have seen cases rise sharply amid the omicron surge. Other countries that moved to the CDC's highest level include Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Anguilla, Singapore and the Philippines.

Washington Post

Europe easing restrictions

Denmark took the European lead Tuesday by scrapping most pandemic restrictions as the country no longer considers COVID-19 "a socially critical disease." Some other nations were moving in the same direction. Last month, England lifted almost all domestic restrictions. Ireland has dropped most of its restrictions and the Netherlands also has been easing its lockdown. France — which is still reporting the continent's highest daily positive cases — planned on lifting some restrictions, notably outdoor mask rules in Paris. But face masks are still required indoors in many public places, and nightclubs are closed.

Associated Press

Wonder of the Seas

The next big ship

Royal Caribbean took delivery of the latest of its fleet of world's largest cruise ships, Wonder of the Seas. The ship comes in at 1,188 feet long, 217 feet wide with 18 decks and 2,867 staterooms. Its 6,988-guest capacity is the highest among all Oasis-class ships. It's now set to make its official debut in a month from Port Everglades in Florida, where it will sail on seven-night Caribbean itineraries including Royal's private island Perfect Day at CocoCay. At the end of April, the ship will migrate to Europe for voyages out of Barcelona and Rome through October.

Orlando Sentinel

Airfares still lower

Airfares are still, on average, down from pre-pandemic prices. According to the latest ValuePenguin study, fares remain almost 20% lower than they were before COVID-19. In 2019's fourth quarter, the average cost of a plane ticket was $373.34. But by 2021's second quarter, the average ticket cost had fallen to $299.93. ValuePenguin found that airfare continues to be lower than it was pre-COVID at 98 of the U.S.' top 100 airports. The two U.S. airports where pricing has already caught up with pre-pandemic levels are both in Hawaii: Kahului Airport on Maui and Kona International Airport on the Big Island.

TravelPulse