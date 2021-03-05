NO. 4 ILLINOIS AT NO. 7 OHIO STATE

3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The Illini are a potential No. 1 NCAA seed after blowing out Michigan even without star guard Ayo Dosunmu. The Buckeyes would be considered in the same conversation with a victory here.

DUKE AT NORTH CAROLINA

5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Neither ACC blue blood is ranked. But this is still Duke and UNC, arguably the most iconic rivalry in college basketball. And there are heavy NCAA tournament implications for both programs.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: Arkansas. The Razorbacks and coach Eric Musselman are the hottest team in the SEC, winning seven games in a row and jumping eight spots in the AP poll to No. 12.

Trending down: The Badgers. Wisconsin returned its entire starting five and had Final Four aspirations, but it has lost momentum lately by losing five of seven games.

player to watch

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State: The Timberwolves aren't the only NBA team that could cave for Cade. The 6-8 freshman and projected No. 1 draft pick recently put up 40 points in a 94-90 overtime victory at rival Oklahoma during the Cowboys' five-game winning streak.