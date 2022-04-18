Wild winger Marcus Foligno entered the NHL's COVID protocols after testing positive before the team left for Montreal on Monday and will miss the game Tuesday against the Canadiens.

Forward Mitchell Chaffee was recalled from Iowa. The 24-year-old has not played in an NHL game yet, despite a recall earlier this season, and has 22 goals in 45 games in the AHL this season.

Chaffee is a former UMass All-America who signed as a free agent two years ago. He'll wear sweater No. 63.

Foligno has a career-high 22 goals and played Sunday in the Wild's 5-4 victory over San Jose at Xcel Energy Center. Under the league's revised COVID protocols for fully vaccinated players, he'll have to remain in isolation for five days and will miss home games Thursday against Vancouver and Friday against Seattle.

The Wild is also without injured forwards Jordan Greenway and Tyson Jost, and defensemen Matt Dumba and Jon Merrill.