3M posted a strong second quarter Tuesday with profits and sales well above expectations, but the company warned investors about increasing inflation in its supply chain.

Also, 3M noted that its COVID-fueled respirator production has peaked and sales are now falling. However, continued strength in other areas will make up for that decline, including an upswing in product demand for elective medical procedures.

The Maplewood-based manufacturer of everything from sandpaper to computer coolant recorded second quarter earnings of $1.52 billion, or $2.59 per share, up 15% from the same quarter a year ago.

Stock analysts on average were forecasting per-share earnings of $2.26 and sales of $8.55 billion. 3M's second quarter sales tallied $8.9 billion, up from $7.18 billion.

"3Mdelivered strong performance in the second quarter, once again posting organic growth across all business groups and geographic areas, along with increased earnings and robust cash flow," saidMike Roman,3M's chief executive.

It was the company's third consecutive solid quarter as it continues to recover from the economic pain inflicted in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

3M is projecting full year 2021 earnings of $9.70 to $10.10 per share, up from $9.20 to $9.70. The company now expects annual sales to increase 7% to 10% over 2020, compared to its previous estimate of 5 % to 8 %.

3M's shares were down 1% in early afternoon trading on a day when the stock market is so far generally down.

The world's economy continues to bounce back from the 2020 downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But manufacturers like 3M are grappling with rising prices for raw materials and transportation within their supply chains, as well as a global dearth semiconductor chips.

"Inflation has been an ongoing challenge as we go through the year," Roman told analysts in a conference call Tuesday. "We continue to work to mitigate price increases and chip shortages."

3M is raising prices, but costs are increasing faster. 3M said it expects supply chain price inflation of 65 cents to 80 cents per share in 2021, up from its earlier projection of 30 to 50 cents per share.

"We are raising prices everywhere and it is taking a little bit of time, but it is broad based," 3M's Chief Financial Officer Monish Patolawala told analysts.

Computer chip supply constraints are also expected to continue to hamper the company in the second half of 2021. Those shortages could particularly impact the company's automotive and electronics business.

Despite semiconductor chip issues, 3M's transportation and electronics division continued its comeback during the second quarter, posting a 24.6% increase in organic local currency sales and a 52 % hike in operating income.

As COVID spread, 3M significantly upped its respirator production in 2020, and increased mask sales buoyed its earnings for several quarters. 3M's N95 respirator is known as the gold standard in protection against pathogens and other particulate matter.

The company's second quarter disposable respirator sales were up 3% over the same time last year, but they fell 11% sequentially over the first quarter. "We are now seeing a deceleration in health care demand" for respirators, Roman said.

For the second half of 2021, 3M said it expects a decline in pandemic-related respirator sales of $100 million to $300 million compared with the same time a year ago.

With health care N95 sales falling, Roman said the company is selling more respirators to its industrial customers, which in normal times is 3M's largest mask market.

Despite the overall decline in N95 sales, there are still global hotspots where mask demand is increasing, Roman said.

Overall, while Roman said he sees continued global economic recovery, COVID is still somewhat of a wild car, particularly with the spread of the Delta variant.

3M's strong quarter was broad-based, though its sales and profits are comparable to perhaps the worst quarter in 2020 for COVID-induced economic strains.

The company's largest unit, safety and industrial, recorded a 17.6 % increase in organic local currency sales and a 15 % gain in operating profits.

3M's health care division's organic sales and operating income gains were 23 % and 25 % respectively. Sales of products for elective medical procedures have been strong as COVID emergency care has waned, and are expected to continue to be healthy.

3M's consumer business saw respective increases of 17.8 % and 21 % in organic sales and operating earnings. The company's household products division, which saw a boost during COVID as consumers focused on home projects, continued to post strong results.