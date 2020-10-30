The man who died in a rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 694 in the northeast metro has been identified as Matthew Ford.

Ford, 28, of Maple Grove, was driving east in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when the car went off the road, rolled and landed in the median between Century Avenue and Hwy. 36 in Pine Springs, the State Patrol said.

Ford, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred just before 6 a.m., authorities said.

Following the crash, authorities narrowed the freeway to one lane in each direction.

Tim Harlow