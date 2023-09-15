More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Souhan: Fumbles hurt, but a bigger problem could sink Vikings' season
In 2022, the Vikings' loss at Philadelphia on Thursday night in Week 2 quickly became an aberration. In 2023, losing to the Eagles the way they did Thursday night feels more ominous.
Vikings
Vikings' injury-ravaged offensive line struggles against Eagles
The line remained an issue for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Thursday night against the Eagles as it was depleted by injuries and weakened by the changes needed.
Vikings
Three keys in the Vikings' 34-28 loss against the Eagles
Philadelphia ground down the Vikings with 259 rushing yards, led by former Lion D'Andre Swift.
Twins
Maeda's pitching, three homers crush Sox; magic number drops to 8
Kenta Maeda completed seven innings, matching his longest start of the season, and threw a season-high 105 pitches during the Twins' 10-2 victory over the White Sox.
High Schools
After a blowout beginning, Maple Grove needs rally to beat Centennial
Maple Grove used a long drive and a special teams contribution to win after giving up a 20-point lead. The victory extended the Crimson's home winning streak to 15.