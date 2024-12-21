Manslaughter charges filed against Minneapolis woman accused of killing two in fiery car crash

Minneapolis police officers arrived to find EMS and Minneapolis Fire Department officials on the scene with crash wreckage spanning the intersection. A Buick Enclave with a badly damaged front end was in the yard of a resident. Steward was still inside the Buick. A Ford Explorer had been hit with such force that it traveled up Emerson Avenue N. and hit a Metro Transit bus shelter. A 17-year-old boy had been waiting at the shelter to be picked up for school. The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken collarbone.