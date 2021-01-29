A driver involved in head-on crash that left a portion of a west metro highway closed for several hours Thursday afternoon has died of his injuries.

Abdi Aden Isack, 22, was heading south on Hwy. 169 in a Volkswagen Jetta near Londonderry Road in Edina when a Chevrolet Suburban traveling north came through the median and hit his vehicle, the State Patrol said.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes after the collision, which occurred about 2:43 p.m. Southbound motorists were diverted off the highway at Excelsior Boulevard until about 6 p.m.

Isack, of North Mankato, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis where he later died. He had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The Suburban driver, identified by the patrol as Selmon Rogers, 56, of St. Paul, was taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

It was unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

