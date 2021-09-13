Police on Monday identified the man who was shot to death in Moorhead late last week as they continue to press their search for any suspects.
Abdi Mohamed Abdi, age 32, of Fargo, was shot about 8 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 17th Street, police said. Abdi died at the scene.
"No suspects are in custody, and this is still a very active investigation," a police statement read.
Police, the Clay County Sheriff's Office, and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension "are currently working on several leads" in connection with the shooting, the statement continued.
Anyone with information is being urged to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 1-701-451-7660.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
School started Monday for about a million New York City public school students in the nation's largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
Wisconsin governor wants to intervene in redistricting case
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asked a federal court on Monday to allow him to intervene in a lawsuit filed by fellow Democrats that seeks to have federal courts draw new boundary lines if the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature can't reach agreement.
Local
Alcohol a suspected factor in 3-vehicle crash in Maple Grove that killed one driver, led to another's arrest
A third motorist was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
Local
City attorney asks state to suspend Rep. John Thompson's license
Thompson has not paid fine or late penalties for July 4 traffic citation.
Local
Man shot to death in Moorhead is identified, search for suspect continues
Police press their search for any suspects.