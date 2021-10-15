A man who was shot last month in a vehicle near a Minneapolis park has died, authorities said.

Joshua Fields, 47, of Minneapolis, was shot in the neck near Stevens Square Park on Sept. 25 and died Wednesday at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests were announced in what now becomes one of the city's 78 homicides this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Correction: Previous versions of this article misstated the number of homicides.