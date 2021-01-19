A man drove to an Islamic Center in Fargo and set his vehicle on fire, police said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man, who lives near the center, was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains jailed.

The center, located in the 600 block of 28th Street, was unoccupied when the man torched his pickup truck shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, said police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker.

The vehicle was set ablaze "likely for insurance, but we don't know for sure," Schindeldecker said.

She said there is no specific reason that the man chose that location and "no indication of a hate crime or anything like that."

Charges against the man are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

