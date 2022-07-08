A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for violent armed robberies of two gas stations and a motel in Twin Cities suburbs in less than two weeks.

The sentencing Thursday of Keanu D. Ross, of Minneapolis, by Judge David Doty in U.S. District Court was six months longer than what the prosecution recommended and included five years of supervision after his release from prison and restitution of more than $1,850.

Ross pleaded guilty in January to various robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the crimes committed in the first half of February 2020 at Speedway gas stations in Columbia Heights and Fridley, and a Super 8 motel in Brooklyn Center.

He was accompanied by an accomplice at two gas station robberies. Antoinette Deniece Mae Dobyne, 30, of Fargo, has been convicted and awaits sentencing.

In their pre-sentence filing, federal prosecutors pinned four robberies in all on Ross and explained that he "threatened to shoot store employees, physically assaulted one — by kicking the employee in the face while the employee was on the ground — and fired his gun at the motel [employee], who was told to run from the robbery scene."

Ross stole not only cash but cigarettes, lottery tickets and an employee's cellphone, the filing continued.

"The defendant also posted on his Facebook account offering various ... stolen tobacco products for sale shortly after one of the robberies," the court document continued.

Upon his arrest in Minneapolis during a traffic stop shortly after the final robbery, police seized a handgun from Ross, the filing added.

As an adult, Ross has been convicted of assaulting a corrections officer, theft and armed carjacking.

Defense attorney George Dunn argued in his own filing for Ross to receive a sentence just shy of 16 years. Dunn pointed out that Ross has accepted responsibility and expressed regret for his crimes, and acknowledged his struggles with drugs and mental health problems.

"In all actuality," Ross wrote in a letter submitted to the court in mid-June, "I wasn't arrested, I was rescued. And by the mercy of God, I'm grateful to be alive and able to make amends to the people I've wrong by working to stay sober and focused on what's really important — and that's being a better son, brother and father to my only biological child, who was born since my incarceration."