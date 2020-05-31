The body of a man was found early Sunday in downtown Minneapolis after a car fire had been extinguished nearby.
The Minneapolis police and fire departments responded to a call of a car fire just after 4 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. 2nd Street.
After the fire was extinguished, officers located the man’s body a short distance from the burned car. Police said the officers observed signs of obvious trauma.
The man’s identity, along with the nature and cause of death, will be provided later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
