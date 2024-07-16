A man is in the hospital after he was pinned between a Blue Line train and a south Minneapolis light-rail platform late Monday.

Metro Transit police officers went to the Franklin Avenue platform shortly before 11 p.m. on a report of a collision and found the man with his legs caught between the platform and the light-rail train, said spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said it cut away a part of the metal platform to rescue the man. Power was shut off while firefighters extricated the victim, the department said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, the Fire Department said. He was treated for minor injuries and was released, Muehlhausen said.

Blue Line trains are running as scheduled Tuesday.