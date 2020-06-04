A man was killed Wednesday night in Columbia Heights when he was struck while on Central Avenue NE. on foot, authorities said.

A passerby called for help about 9:55 p.m. at Central and 42nd Avenue NE., according to a statement from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian was hit in the northbound lanes of Central Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Columbia Heights, stopped and was cooperating, officials said. Alcohol is not considered a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are trying to identify the pedestrian and the cause of the crash. Along with the Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Heights police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.