A man was killed when a fallen tree rolled onto him outside his Minnetonka home.

The incident occurred about 3:50 p.m. Monday at a home in the 11200 block of Timberline Road, police said Tuesday.

The 68-year-old man was working to remove the tree, which had been recently uprooted by a storm, according to police.

The tree rolled and pinned the man, police said. He was dead when police arrived.

Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity.