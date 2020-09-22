A man was killed when a fallen tree rolled onto him outside his Minnetonka home.
The incident occurred about 3:50 p.m. Monday at a home in the 11200 block of Timberline Road, police said Tuesday.
The 68-year-old man was working to remove the tree, which had been recently uprooted by a storm, according to police.
The tree rolled and pinned the man, police said. He was dead when police arrived.
Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity.
