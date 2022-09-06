A 22-year-old motorist crashed and died west of the Twin Cities while driving with two children who survived, officials said.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 5:40 p.m. Monday about eight miles north of Dassel in Meeker County, the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
The car went off the road in Kingston Township while heading south on Hwy. 15 near County Road 27 and then rolled over.
A 4-year-old boy in the car suffered minor injuries, while an infant boy was not hurt, the patrol said.
The patrol has yet to release the identity of the driver, who is from Monticello.
