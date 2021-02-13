The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified a man who died Thursday afternoon in a house fire in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood.

He was Justin Paul Schultz, 39.

The blaze at the two-story residential structure in the 2500 block of E. 24th Street was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

One man who lived in the building was found on the second floor and treated by emergency medical responders. Schultz, who was found on the first floor, died at the scene, the department said.

The fire was quickly brought under control. Its cause remains under investigation.

