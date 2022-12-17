A man died in a fatal hit and run Friday night in Fridley, according to police. There have been no arrests or description so far of the vehicle that hit him.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the ground in the 6000 block of East River Road NE at 5:18 p.m., according to the Fridley Police Department. The man was reported by officers to be dead when they arrived.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stay on the scene and has not been located so far, according to police. Both the police department and Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatal collision.

Police do not have any suspected vehicle types at this time. The crash occurred on the road in front of RL Stevenson ELementary School, according to a police representative.

Police are requesting anyone with information on the fatal collision to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212. The Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter that more information would be released when it becomes available.