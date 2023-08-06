The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is investigating how a man was able to slip away from two sheriff's deputies who were trying to transport him back from Georgia last week.

According to a news release from Dakota County Sheriff's Office, two deputies went to Georgia on Thursday to arrest Joseph Harrison Baynes, 35, who had been charged on a warrant with felony harassment.

Baynes was in custody at a Georgia jail, and the two Dakota County deputies took custody of him just before noon Thursday. But on the way to an airport in Savannah, Ga., Baynes escaped.

The deputies and local, state and federal agencies spent more than a day looking for Baynes in woods near the Savannah airport. Baynes was taken back into custody Friday afternoon. No one was hurt.

Dakota County officials did not explain how Baynes was able to slip away from the two deputies, saying only that the incident was under investigation.