A man was found shot to death Friday at a senior living apartment building in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

St. Paul police officers responded to a welfare check request just before 7 p.m., and found the man — believed to be in his 50s — in an apartment.

It's St. Paul's 19th homicide this year.

Police said it was initially unclear if the man's fatal injury was self-inflicted. It became clear someone had shot the man after the arrival of a police forensic unit and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police are investigating the shooting, which they believe wasn't random. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim, police said.