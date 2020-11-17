Authorities on Tuesday identified the man whose body was located in a vacant lot in St. Cloud over the weekend under suspicious circumstances.

A passerby alerted police around 8:10 p.m. Saturday to the body in the 1000 block of SE. 55th Avenue, just east of the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The man was identified as Tyler Ecklund, 25, who had no permanent address.

A police statement said "the death is considered suspicious at this time." No further specifics have been disclosed.

Police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had Ecklund's body taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka for an autopsy.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact police at 1-320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.