A man was killed early Wednesday when a semitrailer truck and a tractor collided on a highway in southern Minnesota.
Both vehicles were headed south on Hwy. 169 near milepost 71 between Le Sueur and St. Peter, Minn., when they collided about 6:18 a.m., the State Patrol said.
The tractor driver, identified as Mark Osborne, 58, of St. Peter, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
The semi driver, Randall Shively, 62, of Woodbury, was not seriously hurt, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor, the patrol's report said.
Tim Harlow
