A man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Monday in South St. Paul, and police arrested the suspect a few hours later.

Police arrived in the vicinity of 17th Avenue N. and Congress Street just before 4 a.m. and found two men with traumatic injuries, said Police Chief William Messerich.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures and transported both victims to the hospital. One of the men died at the hospital, and the other was listed in stable condition, Messerich said. Names of the victims were not immediately available.

Witnesses said the shooter fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Officers and K-9 dogs searched the area, and the suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. in a motel lobby, the chief said. He was being held in the South St. Paul jail.

Multiple agencies were investigating the shooting, including the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Anyone with information was asked to call South St. Paul police at 651-554-3300.