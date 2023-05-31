A man was struck and killed by an SUV late at night on a well-traveled South St. Paul street, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around midnight Monday in the 1600 block of S. Concord Street, police said.

Officers sent to the scene saw a bystander rendering aid to the man while he was down in the street, unresponsive and suffering from "traumatic injuries," a statement from police read.

The officers took over for the bystander before emergency personnel took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the statement continued. The man was a 75-year-old South St. Paul resident, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

"It is believed at this point that the pedestrian was in the traffic lane at the time the crash occurred," the statement read.